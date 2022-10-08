'They all fail' - Guardiola addresses Haaland-Messi comparisons (again) amid Norwegian's incredible form

Pep Guardiola has again addressed comparisons between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland as the striker continues his scintillating form at Man City.

Pep addresses Messi-Haaland comparisons

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City boss reiterated that no one can be compared to Lionel Messi, not even Haaland, who is in a rich vein of form of late. He had earlier stated that while the Norwegian needs his teammates' assistance to score as many goals as he is scoring at the moment, Messi has the ability to do it on his own.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Messi and Haaland comparisons, Guardiola told reporters, "If we play good we can put a lot of balls in the box. We are not going to rely on Haaland. We saw the last Champions League games that it is out of the control of the players and managers. Our level needs to be higher. What you have to do in the positions against you, you make sure you are good enough.

"Nothing is comparable with Leo [Messi]. People keep saying 'Erling with Leo', I don't think we have any other. How many new Messis are appearing in world football since I started? 10 or 15, but they all fail."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has already scored 19 goals in 12 appearances for the Sky Blues, which includes three consecutive hat-tricks at home in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian will be in action for Manchester City on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League.