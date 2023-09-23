'They are not robots' - Erik ten Hag at a loss to explain Man Utd's poor form as he insists he's 'pushing' the team for more

Erik ten Hag claimed that he is 'pushing' his Man Utd players to perform at the expected level, while also admitting that they have their limitations.

Ten Hag trying to motivate Man Utd players

Says players are 'not robots'

Man Utd on a three-match losing streak

WHAT HAPPENED? United have had a nightmare start to the season, having lost three out of their first five Premier League games and also going down in the only Champions League match they have played thus far against Bayern Munich. They are currently on a three-match losing streak during which they have conceded 10 goals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of facing Burnley this weekend, Ten Hag said: "I am pushing the team and demanding from the team from the start of the season, but they are human beings, they are not robots. So why they are not doing it, I try to find out and I try to get and give the solutions and I also try to motivate the players to do the job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils boasted of a commendable defensive record last season as they conceded just 43 goals in the Premier League and managed to keep 17 clean sheets. Compared to that, the ongoing season has been horrific defensively as they have already leaked 10 in five games and have managed to keep just one clean sheet in all competitions.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday evening when they travel to Burnley.