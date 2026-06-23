Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Norway vs France will kick off on 26 Jun 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Match context

It's a shootout for the top spot in Group I, as an impressive Norway side squares up against a France outfit looking to make a third consecutive World Cup final. Man City's goal-machine Erling Haaland has already scored four times in Norway's two matches in the tournament, a 4-1 win over Iraq and an entertaining 3-2 success over Senegal. France has looked equally free-flowing, with Kylian Mbappe marking his 100th France cap with a brace against Iraq. The Real Madrid man also has four goals in the tournament so far. This match should be an entertaining spectacle for the watching world.

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Norway's key players and coach

Erling Haaland is the focal point of this exciting Norwegian side, with Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sørloth partnering him up top in a physical, high-pressing frontline. Directly behind them, Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard is pulling the strings. In the engine room, Sander Berge provides the tireless defensive shield, while a resolute central defensive pairing of Torbjorn Heggem and Kristoffer Ajer coordinates the backline to protect veteran goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland. Coach Ståle Solbakken deploys an aggressive, high-pressing 4-3-3 setup designed to choke out opposition buildup play and control matches through physical and technical dominance. Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson came off early with an injury in the win over Senegal, so Torino's Marcus Pedersen should deputise.

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France's key players and coach

As we all know, the irrepressible Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina. PSG's Ousmane Dembele finally notched his first World Cup goal against Iraq; the ex-Barca man has now featured at three showpieces for Les Bleus. Fresh off winning the Champions League and scoring 35 times in the campaign, Dembele will be joined by clubmates Desire Doué and Bradley Barcola, Bayern's Michael Olise and Man City's Rayan Cherki in a fearsome-looking attack. Olise claimed a pair of assists in the win over Iraq, and his chemistry with Mbappe could take this French side all the way. Arsenal's William Saliba is marshalling a talented back four. Such is the ridiculous depth in Didier Deschamps' squad that there's no space for Real Madrid schemer Eduardo Camavinga in the group.

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Likely Norway XI

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Likely France XI

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe.

Norway's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland (Sevilla), Egil Selvik (Watford), Sander Tangvik (Hamburger SV).

Defenders: Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Holmgren Pedersen (Torino), David Moller Wolfe (Wolverhampton), Fredrik Bjorkan (Bodo/Glimt), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford), Torbjorn Heggem (Bologna), Leo Skiri Ostigard (Genoa), Sondre Langas (Derby County), Henrik Falchener (Viking).

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Fulham), Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo), Morten Thorsby (Cremonese), Thelo Aasgaard (Rangers).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace), Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham), Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica), Jens Petter Hauge (Bodo/Glimt).

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France's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), Brice Samba (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain).

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Rayan Cherki (Man City), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Desire Doue (Paris St-Germain), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

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Team news & squads

Norway are managed by Staale Solbakken. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension data is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

France are managed by Didier Deschamps. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension data is currently available for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Iraq in their World Cup group opener on June 16. They also beat Sweden 3-1 in a June friendly and drew 1-1 with Morocco in a pre-tournament warm-up. A goalless draw with Switzerland and a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands round out the five-match run. Norway scored nine goals across those fixtures and conceded four, showing consistent attacking output.

France have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-1 defeat of Senegal in their World Cup opener on June 16. They also beat Northern Ireland 3-1 and won 3-1 away against Colombia in friendlies earlier this year. A 1-1 draw with Morocco and a 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast are the only blemishes in that run. France scored 10 goals across the five matches and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win France 4 - 0 Norway

Norway 2 - 1 France 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two sides have met twice in the available record. The most recent meeting came on May 27, 2014, when France beat Norway 4-0 in a friendly. Before that, Norway won 2-1 as hosts in a friendly on August 11, 2010. France lead the head-to-head with one win to Norway's one across these two fixtures, with France scoring five goals and Norway three in total.

Standings

In Group I, Norway currently sit top of the table, while France are second ahead of this fixture.