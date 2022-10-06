No goals since August - is Benzema barren run a concern? Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid aren't worried

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid have no concerns when it comes to Karim Benzema, despite the French forward enduring a barren run in front of goal.

Has suffered with a muscle complaint

Three goals in La Liga this season

Still favourite to win Ballon d'Or

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos captain found the target on 44 occasions across all competitions last season, with a collection of talismanic performances contributing significantly to La Liga and Champions League title triumphs. Benzema has suffered a muscle injury this season, forcing him to sit out three games, but he has also failed to hit the net since August 28 – with his last four outings seeing a blank drawn in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: Madrid boss Ancelotti has said of Benzema’s slight dip in end product, with another goalless outing taken in during a 2-1 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk: “He's feeling great and was crucial thanks to his quality and his positioning. He put in a team performance and was a presence in the penalty area. He didn't get on the scoresheet, but that's the last thing we're focusing on. His condition has improved a lot and he put in a complete performance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Benzema may be struggling for a spark at present, his exploits in the 2021-22 campaign have made him a heavy favourite to claim the prestigious Ballon d’Or prize later this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? The France international will be eager to get back in the goal groove as soon as possible, with the World Cup finals in Qatar also fast approaching, and Real will be in La Liga action on Saturday against Getafe.