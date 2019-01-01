N'Koudou leaves Tottenham for Monaco loan

The Frenchman has completed a move to the Ligue 1 outfit on deadline day, on a temporary deal until the end of the season

Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has signed for AS Monaco on a six-month loan deal, with no further purchase option upon the expiration of the contract.

The 23-year-old has found first-team opportunities hard to come by since his transfer to Spurs from Marseille back in 2016, with just 26 appearances to his name across all competitions.

N'Koudou was sent out on a season-long loan to Burnley for the 2017-18 campaign, but he again struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, featuring in eight matches for the Clarets.

The Frenchman returned to north London last summer but with just two senior appearances to his name this term, he has been sent back out on loan to continue his development.

N'Koudou expressed his delight after sealing his deadline day switch to Ligue 1, stating in a press conference : "I am very happy to arrive in Ligue 1 and to get involved with AS Monaco. I look forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything on the field with this red and white jersey."

Monaco are currently fighting for their lives in the French top-flight, sitting in the relegation zone after a turbulent first half of the campaign which saw Thierry Henry hired and fired as manager in the space of a few months .

Cesc Fabregas completed a move to Les Monégasques earlier in the January window and it is now hoped that N'Koudou's experience can also add a new dimension to the team.

Monaco general manager Vadim Vasilyev also spoke to the media after his signing was announced, revealing his admiration for the Spurs outcast and insisting that his previous experience in French football will hold him in good stead going forward.

"Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is a player who has already proven himself in Ligue 1 with Nantes and especially Marseille," said Vasilyev. "His speed and explosiveness will be an added strength for the team."

N'Koudou's debut at Stade Louis II could come as soon as this weekend when Leonardo Jardim's side host Toulouse.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against Newcastle, as they aim to stay in the hunt for the title.