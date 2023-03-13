NINE league defeats in a row! Relegation-threatened Spurs sack women's head coach Rehanne Skinner after no WSL win since October

Tottenham have sacked women's team head coach Rehanne Skinner after nine Women's Super League defeats in a row leave them threatened by relegation.

Spurs part ways with head coach Skinner

Currently two points above the drop zone

Huge clash with bottom club Leicester on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs lost a huge game against fellow strugglers Liverpool on Sunday, leaving them just two points and two places above the drop zone. They are currently enduring the fourth-worst losing streak in WSL history and have made the decision to part ways with Skinner as a result, hoping a new coach can lead them to safety.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This news comes just two days before Tottenham face bottom club Leicester, who have improved massively since appointing Willie Kirk in November. Vicky Jepson, the former Liverpool head coach who was Skinner's assistant, will lead the team out in that game instead.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will be desperate to pick up a win on Wednesday night against Leicester. Should the Foxes emerge victorious, they will leapfrog their opponents in the table. It would be a remarkable turnaround given the team did not have a point on the board after their first nine league outings this season.