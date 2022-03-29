Nigeria vs Ghana: Predictions, odds & betting tips

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Nigeria and Ghana will battle it out for a place in the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday when they meet in the second leg of their third round qualifying tie.

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they met in Nigeria last week.

Everything is at stake for the African nations in the tie in Abuja, as the winner will seal a spot in the tournament in Qatar.

Nigeria vs Ghana latest odds

The hosts are favourites to win in 90 minutes, with bet365 offering Nigeria at 10/11 (1.91).

The visitors can be backed at 15/4 (4.75) to claim the win and book their place at the World Cup.

Another draw between the two sides is priced at 19/10 (2.90).

Nigeria vs Ghana first goalscorer

Victor Osimhen is the shortest priced player to score the game's first goal, with the Napoli forward available at 10/3 (4.33).

His fellow Nigeria star and Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis, meanwhile, is available at 9/2 (5.50).

Ghana's Kwasi Okyere Wriedt can be backed at 9/1 (10.00) with Felix Afena-Gyan at 10/1 (11.00).

Nigeria vs Ghana preview

Last week's meeting was the first time these teams have gone head-to-head in 11 years.

Ghana have the better record against their rivals over the last 15 years, with the Black Stars winning three and drawing two of the last five matches.

However, the hosts have had the better results so far in 2022. They won their first three matches of the Africa Cup of Nations before crashing out with a defeat to Tunisia, whereas Ghana have not won any of the five matches they have played this year.

There are no fresh injury worries for either side heading into this match, but Maduka Okoye may still be out for the hosts having missed the first leg.

Nigeria vs Ghana tips & predictions

These teams have been inseparable in their last two meetings, so we could be in for another tight affair on Tuesday.

Under 2.5 goals is available at 3/10 (1.3), while under 1.5 goals is priced at evens (2.00).

