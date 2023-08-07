'My butt is fine!' - Nigeria's Michelle Alozie speaks out on Lauren James challenge after Lionesses star sees red in Women's World Cup last 16 clash

Michelle Alozie confirms that she is doing fine after Lauren James' reckless stamp that got the Lionesses star sent off.

Lauren James sent off for reckless stamp

Alozie confirms she is fine after James' stamp

England beat Nigeria 4-2 in penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute of the match for a reckless stamp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. James was initially shown a yellow card for a rough challenge but after a VAR check, the referee changed the decision and sent her off.

After the game, Alozie confirmed that she is perfectly after James' stamping and confirmed that she does not hold any grudges against the English star.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Alozie said, "It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us. We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game.

"I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don’t think it was really needed. I’m fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially. I didn’t understand what was going on at first. There’s no hard feelings, it’s just a game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Falcons fought hard to hold the Lionesses to a goalless draw but eventually went down 4-2 in the penalty shootout and exit the Women's World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Sarina Wiegman's side will next face the winner of Colombia and Jamaica in the last-eight stage on August 12.