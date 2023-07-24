'I'm used to it' - Nicolas Jackson draws comparison between Mauricio Pochettino & Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as he revels in life at Chelsea

New Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson has praised 'amazing' manager Mauricio Pochettino and drawn comparisons to Unai Emery's coaching style.

Jackson hails Pochettino's impact

Embraces running demands

Sees similarities with former coach Emery

WHAT HAPPENED: Chelsea's recent £32m signing from Villarreal expressed his admiration for manager Pochettino, highlighting the positive impact the Argentine has made since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Jackson credited the Argentina for being assertive as a leader and drew parallels between the new Chelsea boss and his former coach, Emery, from his time at Villarreal. The 22-year-old showcased his skills in a friendly win against Brighton on Sunday, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's in-house media after the Brighton game, he said: "Things are going very well, I am very happy right now. The running is not even too bad, it is fine. There are similarities between the boss [Pochettino] and Unai Emery, who coached me at Villarreal."

WHAT MORE: He continued: "I get on with everyone. I talk to everybody. We chill out together. We’re playing cards, playing games when we are not training.

"If I can be as successful as the likes of Drogba, Demba Ba, and [Eden] Hazard, then I will be happy. They are Chelsea legends. If I want to be considered a legend, I have to be even better than them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson's positive remarks about Pochettino indicate a promising start to his Chelsea career under the Argentine manager's guidance. The player's willingness to embrace the physical demands imposed by Pochettino shows his commitment to adapting to the team's style of play.

WHAT NEXT: With Jackson settling in well at Chelsea and building a rapport with his team-mates, the young Senegalese forward will look to continue impressing under his coach's guidance, starting with their pre-season fixtures. Chelsea have upcoming friendly matches against Newcastle, Fulham, and Borussia Dortmund.