'He can become a Premier League great!' - Mauricio Pochettino backs Nicolas Jackson to keep shining for Chelsea after maiden goal

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson can be "one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League," says Mauricio Pochettino, after his first goal for the club.

Forward opened account against Luton

Scored in 3-0 win for Chelsea

Signed from Villarreal for £32m ($37m)

WHAT HAPPENED? After drawing a blank in his first two outings for the Blues, the £32m ($37m) former Villarreal man got off the mark with a close-range finish against Luton Town, after Raheem Sterling's double had set the hosts on the way to a 3-0 win.

The 22-year-old's capture raised some eyebrows amid another transfer window where owner Todd Boehly has splashed the cash, but Pochettino not only believes Jackson's first goal can open the floodgates, but also that he has the potential to become one of the competition's all-time greats.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is really important for him [to get off the mark] because he is a young player, coming in from a different league," the Argentine told Sky Sports following Jackson's performance. "The Premier League is always difficult [to adapt to].

"We asked him to run, to press in the phase when we don't have the ball. Then the quality with his feet, to run with the ball and to link with his team-mates. He can become one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League with time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino's praise will not be offered lightly, having previously coached one of the great Premier League strikers in Harry Kane during his time in charge at Tottenham, as well as overseeing the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Following a quiet start to his Premier League career at Stamford Bridge however, Jackson will just be happy to be off the mark after Chelsea registered their first win of the campaign with their triumph against Luton.

WHAT'S NEXT? Jackson will get the chance to add to his Chelsea tally when the Blues begin their Carabao Cup campaign with a second round tie against AFC Wimbledon on August 30.