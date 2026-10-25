'Next week we take on Bayern!' – Nico Schlotterbeck fires warning ahead of Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck praised BVB's backline stability after recording their fifth clean sheet in seven Bundesliga matches against Eintracht Frankfurt. The German international insisted Dortmund are progressing rapidly ahead of facing Bayern Munich.
Schlotterbeck anchors BVB backline in shutout win
Nico Schlotterbeck delivered a standout defensive performance as Borussia Dortmund shut out Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Alongside Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, and Ryerson, Schlotterbeck restricted Frankfurt to zero shots in the second half.
The victory marked BVB's fifth clean sheet in seven Bundesliga outings this term.
The result lifted Dortmund into first place in the Bundesliga standings.
Defender praises back-four chemistry and Beier's brilliance
Speaking to Sky, Schlotterbeck expressed pride in the defensive unit's second-half dominance. "It was a ton of fun. We allowed a few chances in the first half, and then none whatsoever in the second half," Schlotterbeck stated.
"We’ve now kept five clean sheets in seven games... The four of us in the back work really well together."
"Maxi put his quality on display. That shot into the far corner is his specialty. Noah [Atubolu] had been making quality saves... but he couldn’t stop that one," Schlotterbeck added.
Schlotterbeck sets sights on Bremen cup tie and Bayern showdown
Schlotterbeck emphasized that while the team is still improving, they hold high ambitions in both cup and league competitions. "We're not perfect yet, but we're making progress as a team," the center-back noted.
"Next week, we’re off to take on Bayern. We want to play a strong game there."
"Before that, we’re up against Bremen... The shortest path to silverware is the domestic cup," he reminded his team-mates.
Dortmund defense faces ultimate tests
With five shutouts in seven matches, Dortmund's defensive foundation will be put to the test during a pivotal week.
BVB host Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal before traveling to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.
Schlotterbeck will remain central to Kovac's defensive strategy.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.