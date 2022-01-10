Neymar: The Perfect Chaos release date, how to watch & trailer for PSG star documentary

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar is the latest athlete to be at the forefront of his own documentary series, with Neymar: The Perfect Chaos hitting Netflix in January.

Following in the style of the recent Arsene Wenger documentary, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is sure to give fans an inside look at one of the biggest stars in world football.

GOAL has what you need to know about Neymar: The Perfect Curse, how to watch it, when it will be released and more.

What is Neymar: The Perfect Chaos?

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is an upcoming three-part Netflix series focusing on the Brazil and PSG star, featuring exclusive interviews figures who played been an integral part in his success. The series will chart Neymar's journey from his upbringing in Santos, in his native Brazil, to his blockbuster move to Barcelona that cemented him as a world-class athlete. It will also intimately follow his move to PSG in 2017 as well as his career with the Brazil national team, charting his career highs and lows – while offering in-depth insight into who Neymar is off the pitch.

Neymar has often been viewed as a figure of controversy in the football world, and this documentary looks set to offer an inside look at a player who is as enigmatic as he is famous. In the trailer, when asked how he wants the series to start, the forward replies: "It should talk about my behaviour. People judging me, you know? 'Neymar is a monster, this and that'. It'd keep me going, people bad-mouthing me and then... they'd get to know me.

"For those that don't know me, I'm automatically the Joker."

The documentary will include several exclusive interviews with close figures from Neymar's past and present, including his father and the likes of David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Daniel Alves and Thiago Silva.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is directed by David Charles Rodrigues, while LeBron James and Maverick Carter will serve as executive producers with their Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted.

When is Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos will be available for streaming starting January 25, 2022.

The documentary will be a three-part series.

How to watch & live stream Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos will be available exclusively on Netflix.

For United Kingdom (UK) users, a Netflix subscription is £5.99 per month. For United States (U.S.) users, the cost is $8.99 per month.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos trailer