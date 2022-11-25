Neymar ruled out of Brazil's World Cup clash against Switzerland - but his tournament isn't over

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup clash against Switzerland on Monday but could still play a part in the tournament.

Neymar suffered injury in Serbia clash

Brazil star spotted with swollen ankle

Could still feature at World Cup in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil star was left in tears on the bench after he sustained an ankle injury towards the end of the Selecao's 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. The attacker had tests on the injury on Friday and sources close to the player have told GOAL that he is optimistic that his tournament is not over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Paris Saint-Germain attacker will not feature against Switzerland, there is a chance he will play against Cameroon on December 2. If Brazil make it through the the knockout phase, the 30-year-old will likely be back in contention for a place in the starting XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brazil coach Tite said after Thursday's game that he was confident that Neymar would feature again at the World Cup, but the team's medical staff held off on making such a prediction. However, it seems the manager was correct in his assessment.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's team are top of Group G after one match and will try to hold onto pole-position on Monday when they take on Switzerland.