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Santos v Bahia - Brasileirao 2026Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Bahia condemn Neymar for alleged verbal abuse of Rodrigo Nestor & demand Santos star sets better example

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Brazilian club Bahia have launched a scathing attack on Neymar, condemning the legendary forward for alleged 'verbal abuse' directed at midfielder Rodrigo Nestor. The incident occurred during a heated Serie A clash on Saturday, which saw the Santos star sent off under the 'Vinicius Junior rule' during a 1-1 draw.

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Bahia demand accountability from Brazil legend

The clash between the two sides escalated when 34-year-old Neymar was sent off under the 'Vinicius Junior rule' for covering his mouth while arguing with Nestor during Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw. Although the Santos star admitted he was wrong to cover his mouth, he denied hurling abuse at Nestor, instead accusing the midfielder of pulling 'one of the dirtiest tricks in football.'

Unmoved by his defense, Bahia condemned the alleged verbal abuse directed at their player. In a strongly worded statement, the club stated: 'Bahia deplores and condemns the verbal abuse suffered by our player Nestor during Saturday's match at Santos. With a history marked by successes on the pitch and a constant commitment to social causes off it, Bahia has forged an identity that is a source of pride for its supporters. Respect for others and a sense of responsibility are part of these values and will remain firmly rooted in our ideals.'

The statement continued: 'Among the millions of 'tricolores', there are also many children who admire and are inspired by numerous players and idols. We therefore hope that public figures will recognise the responsibility that comes with their words and the example they set.' Bahia clearly feel that Neymar, as the record goalscorer for the national team, has a duty to maintain a higher standard of professionalism.

Nestor speaks out on 'highly disrespectful' claims

On the pitch, Luciano Juba had put Bahia ahead in the 39th minute before Luan Peres snatched a dramatic equaliser for Santos in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a 1-1 draw. Following the final whistle, Nestor, the man at the centre of the storm, did not hold back when addressing the media.

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Sharing his side of the story, Nestor told reporters that the words used by the former Barcelona and PSG star were unacceptable. As reported by ESPN, Nestor explained that what Neymar said to him was 'highly disrespectful, both toward me and toward the Bahia jersey.'

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Coaching staff join the criticism of Santos star

The condemnation was not limited to the club's official channels or the players on the pitch. Bahia goalkeeping coach Duda Varjao took to social media to express his personal disgust with the incident, claiming that witnessing the interaction first-hand had permanently altered his perception of the Brazilian superstar.

Varjao posted on Instagram on Sunday: 'Yesterday was a day when I lost all respect for a great 'player' [nothing more than that]; nobody told me about it, there was no news clip. I saw it first-hand! I witnessed at first hand just how spoiled and arrogant/overbearing Neymar is, and how he thinks he's above good and evil, with everyone around him defending him. Disrespectful towards Rogerio Ceni, Nestor, and our institution.'

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The Serie A picture

Following the result, Bahia remain in seventh place in the Serie A standings with 50 points, while Santos sit just behind them in eighth position on 46 points.

Despite the touchline controversy, Neymar has been a key figure for Santos this season. The Brazilian icon has made 27 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.