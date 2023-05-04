Neymar 'likes' post calling PSG 'a small club' after giving cryptic response to furious supporters telling him to 'get lost’

Neymar liked an Instagram post calling Paris Saint-Germain "a small club", and left a cryptic message for angry supporters asking him to "get lost".

Fans vent their frustration on Neymar

PSG condemned situation

Neymar hits back on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The bitter-sweet relationship between PSG fans and Neymar took a new turn when a group of angry supporters assembled in front of his house in Boulogne-Billancourt to vent their frustration and told the forward to “get lost”. Lionel Messi was also not spared the rod as the fans who gathered outside the club’s headquarters on Wednesday chanted "Messi, son of a b*tch” as his exit from the French capital nears.

Neymar chose to give it back to the fans after the insults and appeared to take a veiled dig in response, by uploading an Instagram story which read: "Don't allow for people to put you in their storm, but put them in your peace."

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite since undoing his actions, Neymar also appeared to like a social media post which termed PSG a "small club", belittling its stature. The caption read: "The difference between being great and having greatness! PSG has lacked and is lacking, its fans have lacked and are lacking! Having history is not optional, position yourself as great and have the attitude of greatness is within reach! They were SMALL!"

WHAT NEXT? PSG have condemned the abuse to both Neymar and Messi in a statement released on the club’s official website and went on to term the incident as "intolerable" assuring " full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.” With the Argentine seemingly having one foot out the exit door, it remains to be seen whether this Brazilian team-mate will follow suit.