Neymar hints he could retire from Brazil duty following shock World Cup penalty exit to Croatia

Neymar has said he 'can't guarantee' whether he'll continue playing for Brazil in the future following their World Cup exit to Croatia.

Brazil out on penalties at Croatia's hands

Neymar scored but Petkovic levelled things

Shootout over before Neymar involved

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil and Neymar exited the World Cup earlier on Friday with the stubborn Croatian side knocking them out on spot-kicks. It's yet another relatively disappointing campaign for the South Americans as they fail to get past the quarter-finals for the second consecutive tournament. Neymar, who is now 30, has cast doubt on his international future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference after the loss, he said: "I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100% that I will return. I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has grown into a talismanic figure for Brazil ever since he made his senior debut all the way back in 2010 but is yet to taste success in the World Cup. His goal against Croatia saw him draw level with Pele in terms of goals for the national side but it ultimately wasn't enough.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? His international future remains cloudy but his domestic future is clear. He'll return to action for PSG when Ligue 1 resumes after the World Cup. The Parisians welcome Strasbourg on December 28.