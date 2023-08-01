'Think about Neymar' - Barcelona boss Xavi makes desperate final attempt to stop Ousmane Dembele completing PSG transfer

Barcelona manager Xavi referred to Neymar while making desperate final attempt to stop Ousmane Dembele from completing Paris Saint-Germain transfer.

Dembele set to join PSG

Has agreed to a five-year deal

Xavi attempts to stop the move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisians paid a world record €222 million (£189.99m/$243.71) back in 2017 to bring the Brazilian forward to the Parc des Princes. Neymar was projected as the marquee player of the team who would guide them to Champions League glory. But six years down the line the transfer has failed to live up to expectations and despite having 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances he has not been able to lead them to European success.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As yet another high-profile transfer of Dembele nears completion, PSG having agreed to trigger his €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause in his contract that expires on August 1, Xavi has given his all to stop the French forward from going to Paris. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has highlighted Neymar's fate in Paris and his attempts to return to Barcelona among other arguments to prevent Dembele from joining PSG.

AND WHATS MORE: Xavi has always defended Dembele amid widespread criticism due to his form and injury record. The player continues to be an integral part of the coach's plans and he assumed that he has already convinced Dembele to retract from the PSG move after an intense discussion at the Thompson Hotel in Dallas. However, his performance in El Clasico further intensified PSG's interest in him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Dembele has already agreed to a five-year deal with PSG and has also asked Barcelona to launch official talks with the Ligue 1 champions to further expedite the transfer after having already made up his mind to leave the Catalan club. The French team will now work to complete the deal in war footing before the August 1 deadline.