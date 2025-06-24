The next Diego Costa? Liam Delap tipped to emulate iconic Chelsea striker at Stamford Bridge after £30m transfer from Ipswich

Liam Delap is capable of becoming the next Diego Costa for Chelsea, claims Tore Andre Flo, with a £30m ($41m) punt taken on that being the case.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Blues triggered the release clause in Delap’s contract at Ipswich after seeing the Tractor Boys suffer relegation out of the Premier League in 2024-25. He hit 12 top-flight goals during a productive first season at that level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Chelsea are convinced England U21 international Delap can handle another step up in class, with the 22-year-old being handed the No.9 shirt at Stamford Bridge ahead of gracing the FIFA Club World Cup and readying himself for the Champions League challenges to come.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT FLO SAID

It has been suggested that Delap, as a burly frontman, could go on to emulate Premier League title winner Costa in west London. Flo told Bestbettingsites.com of that bold claim: “I think it's a little bit difficult to say in a way, because he's got all kinds of qualities. He is quick, he's got good technique, he's got power and he's got clever movement. But then I was looking at Ipswich and I was thinking, is the gap a little bit too big? But I think he's got some things that Nicolas Jackson doesn't have.

“And that could be a very smart move from Chelsea. Now they have a few different types of players. I think Jackson is very quick, direct, while Delap could be smart in his movements, be in the right place at the right time. It remains to be seen if he can withstand those comparisons with Diego Costa, but I think to me it looks like a very smart move by Chelsea. He’s done well. He's in form. He's up and coming. Yeah, it will be exciting to see him at Stamford Bridge next season.

“I think that's a good sign as well. The coach knows him from when he was a younger guy at Man City, when he was coming through there. I think he's got all the makings of the kind of player to make it a successful move. That's the big question, isn't it? It's whether or not he can handle the pressure that goes with being the main man at Chelsea, or being one of them.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Former Blues striker Flo added on the pressure that Delap will be performing under, with Chelsea having struggled to find a reliable No.9 of late: “It’s the same at every big club when they buy a new striker, the pressure is on from the start. But at the same time, they had Nicolas Jackson who did very well as the first choice last season.

“So I think it’s a situation where the two will know they’re going to be sharing the playing time. I think the manager will use pre-season and the Club World Cup to make up his mind, and give them both a chance to stake their claim.

“I think the problem last year was that Jackson did well. He did well, but when he was a bit out of form they didn't have that other striker to take over. I feel almost like they could share a bit of the pressure now. But obviously Delap would come in and have expectations on him, that's for sure. But I also think there's a good striker in Jackson.”

Getty Images Sport

WHAT NEXT FOR DELAP?

Delap has made his bow for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, while Senegal international Jackson has endured more red card misery, with Enzo Maresca having some big decisions to make regarding the focal point of his attacking unit.