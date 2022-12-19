Newcastle United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the Newcastle vs Bournemouth Carabao Cup tie on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Newcastle United will face the challenge of Bournemouth in a Carabao Cup round of 16 fixture on Tuesday.

The Magpies beat Chelsea 1-0 in their last competitive outing before the Premier League took a break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup. They have picked up where they left off with back-to-back friendly wins against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano. Howe's team is on a six-game winning run in all competitions.

Bournemouth beat Everton twice in as many games before the World Cup break and will be hoping to cause an upset against a determined Newcastle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Date: December 20, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Dec 21) Venue: St. James Park

How to watch Newcastle United vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Newcastle United vs Bournemouth match will be not be broadcast.

The Carabao Cup match will not be telecast In India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Newcastle United squad and team news

Eddie Howe has revealed that Alexander Isak is unlikely to make a return to the squad as he is yet to fully recover from his injury.

The involvement of Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes is also uncertain following their respective quarter-final exits at the World Cup. A few more players, including Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth and Joelinton have also been ruled out of the clash due to injuries.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett; Shelvey, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Wood, Almiron

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defender Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett, Watts Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, M Longstaff, Anderson Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood.

Bournemouth squad & team news

Wales duo Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham are set to return to club duty following their team's group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Neto and David Brooks will miss the game due to injuries but Lloyd Kelly is set to return to the matchday squad.

Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Moore, Solanke