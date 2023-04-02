Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Newcastle United face Manchester United in the race for top four.

Manchester United return to club footballing action with a game against Newcastle United in a bid to secure their place in the top four in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have been the surprise package in Premier League this season but their form has taken a hit in 2023. The Magpies had won just one of their eight games but have bounced back with two wins in two in their last two games. Newcastle are currently fifth in the table with 47 points from 26 games, just two behind Spurs with two games in hand. Their record against the Red Devils isn't great with no wins in their previous six leagues games against them.

Manchester United have been impressive under Erik ten Hag and find themselves third in the Premier League table with 50 points from 26 games. They will be hoping to continue their strong run against Newcastle United, having won more Premier League away games against the Magpies than any other side. They will be hoping to put behind their scoring woes from the last two games

Newcastle United vs Manchester United probable lineups

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Newcastle United vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will be up against Brentford and Everton in their next two league games before returning to Europa League action against Sevilla. They will then face Nottingham Forest before the Europa League second leg against Sevilla.