Sandro Tonali's replacement: Newcastle considering loan move for Ruben Neves - just months after he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal

- Tonali suspended for 10 months
- Neves a potential replacement
- Newcastle considering loan deal
WHAT HAPPENED? While serving as a player for Brescia and AC Milan, Tonali acknowledged making wagers. He will also finish a rehabilitation course while on suspension. Eddie Howe's side are now moving more quickly with their January replacement plans, with midfielder Neves of Al-Hilal being considered as per TalkSPORT. The 26-year-old only switched teams from Wolves to the Saudi Arabian team this summer. However, the Saudi Public Investment Fund owns both Al-Hilal and Newcastle, and the Magpies are considering a loan transfer in order to make up for losing their star summer acquisition until the start of the following campaign.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to the Azzurri international's admission of guilt and cooperation with the Italian FA inquiry, his potential three-year penalty was lessened to ten months. After his attorneys worked out a plea deal, Tonali will be allowed to participate in friendly matches throughout his suspension and train with Howe's first team.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? The Magpies will be in action on the weekend against Neves' former club, Wolves as they look to continue their great form in the league.