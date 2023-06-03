New York Red Bulls' Daniel Edelman emerges as target for European clubs amid starring role with USYNT at U20 World Cup

Several European clubs are chasing New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman after his impressive performances in the U20 World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has been impressive for the USYNT in the ongoing U20 World Cup and has played an important role in the team reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Clubs from Belgium, Netherlands and Israel are reportedly tracking his performance in the youth World Cup, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Edelman graduated from New York Red Bulls' youth system and made his professional debut for the club in February 2022. In the ongoing season, he has appeared in 10 matches in all competitions for New York Red Bulls and provided one assist.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the ongoing U20 World Cup, he has featured in all four matches for his side thus far and started in three games. The USYNT qualified for the Round of 16 after winning all of their group games and then beat New Zealand 4-0 to reach the quarter-final.

WHAT NEXT FOR DANIEL EDELMAN? Edelman will be next seen in action for the USYNT in their U20 World Cup quarter-final clash against Uruguay on June 4.