The new Gnabry? Arsenal teenager Marquinhos compared to Bayern Munich winger after debut goal

Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut with a goal and an assist as he helped the Gunners get off to a winning start in the Europa League.

19-year-old handed debut against FC Zurich

Opened the scoring in the 16th minute

Provided assist for Nketiah's second-half winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Marquinhos made quite the first impression as he pulled on the Arsenal shirt for the first time in the Europa League on Thursday evening. A goal and assist marked a brilliant display for the young Brazilian and his performance earned him a pretty lofty post-match comparison.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on BT Sport's coverage of the game, Martin Keown had some very high praise for Marquinhos, he said: "He’s got a huge future ahead of him. He looked a bit like a [Serge] Gnabry-type player. He’s short, stocky, explosive pace. He looked very classy.

"He picked and chose his moments cleverly, whipped a couple of crosses in. Really good quality. He kept on producing. I think it’s great news. We’ve seen [Bukayo] Saka, we’ve seen [Emile] Smith Rowe in this very competition start their careers. I think we’re seeing another star here in the making."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After opening the scoring against FC Zurich, the young winger was unable to hold contain his emotions as he dropped to his knees in tears.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARQUINHOS? With an extremely hectic fixture schedule in the coming weeks and months, Marquinhos will benefit from a lot more first-team exposure. He showed that he is more than capable of deputising for Saka and is likely to continue to do so between now and the World Cup.