New England Revolution players refuse to train after being left in the dark over Bruce Arena resignation

New England Revolution players refused to train Tuesday afternoon, following the resignation of head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

Arena resigned after Saturday's match

Came after 39-day investigation

Players protested Tuesday, refusing to train

WHAT HAPPENED? The 71-year-old penned a goodbye to MLS fans, Revolution supporters and his players Saturday evening after the Revs tied Minnesota United 1-1. The announcement came minutes after the full-time whistle, much to the shock of the MLS world.

Fast-forward three days and per The Athletic, Revolution players refused to take the training pitch Tuesday after both the club and the league had left them in the dark over the reasoning for their head coach's departure.

Despite holding two different meetings with club officials for a total of over three hours, players were dissatisfied with the response from the club, interim head coach Richie Williams and interim sporting director Curt Onalfo. Now, uproar and chaos surround the Revolution grounds in Foxborough, Massachusetts's.

WHAT THEY SAID: Williams, who reportedly was part of the investigation into Arena, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the lack of a training session was a team decision, contrary to the report.

“We didn’t have training today as we had a bunch of meetings between players, coaches and management,” said Williams. “The length of the meetings and what was discussed we decided as a group, collectively, that we wouldn’t have training today and we’d be out tomorrow.”

When asked about the details of Arena's removal from the club Tuesday, Williams said "I can’t get into any further details regarding questions into the investigation, I have to refer to the league.”

With collective chaos hanging like a cloud over the team at the moment, it appears to be growing worse and worse, as a Revolution player went on to tell The Athletic “Not many guys trust Richie leading the team right now."

The report continued by saying that assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave Van Den Bergh have walked out of training on 'multiple' occasions since Williams takeover of the team on August 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arena was placed on 'administrative leave' on August 1 due to an investigation from the club into allegations of 'inappropriate and insensitive' remarks. After 39 days with little-to-zero news on the U.S. soccer legend, his departure was announced via the club Saturday evening.

Arena, who had previously coached the U.S. men's national team in both the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, and again in 2016-17, joined the Rev's ranks in 2019 and had been there for four years.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE REVOLUTION?: The storied MLS side take the pitch again against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, September 16. It remains to be seen, however, who will lead them from the touchline.