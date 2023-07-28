New contract for Nathan Ake! Defender set for pay rise after agreeing extension with Manchester City

Nathan Ake has reportedly agreed a new contract at Manchester City, with the Dutch defender in line for a significant pay rise.

Dutch star joined Blues in 2020

Proved his worth to Guardiola

Has agreed fresh terms

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 28-year-old joined City from Bournemouth for £41 million ($52m) in the summer of 2020. He has taken in 81 appearances for the Blues – helping them to three Premier League titles and a historic Treble last season as FA Cup and Champions League trophies were added to another domestic crown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ake, who is capable of operating at left-back or centre-half, has proven his worth to Pep Guardiola and is now an established member of star-studded ranks at the Etihad Stadium. That standing is set to be recognised by lucrative fresh terms.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Netherlands international signed a five-year deal upon his arrival in Manchester, but Fabrizio Romano reports a contract extension is now in place. A verbal agreement is said to have been reached, with Ake set to land a healthy increase to his salary when putting pen to paper.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City have found themselves short of left-back options since allowing Olekdandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal – while also sending Joao Cancelo on loan to Bayern Munich last season – but Ake has shown himself to be a reliable option in the most watertight of defensive units.