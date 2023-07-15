'I've never watched a World Cup final' - England star Lucy Bronze admits she's still 'heartbroken' by Lionesses' 2019 semi-final loss to USWNT

England star Lucy Bronze has admitted she's never watched a Women's World Cup final and that she's still "heartbroken" about the Lionesses' 2019 exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bronze was part of the England team that lost in the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament, knocked out by Japan and the United States respectively. As a result of those exits, the defender says she has never watched a final because of her devastation of never playing in one.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked how she feels today about the 2019 Women's World Cup, Bronze told reporters: "Heartbroken. Every World Cup that I’ve played in, we’ve been so close. The difference between us and the U.S. on the day that we played them was a VAR decision, a penalty save. That’s two things in one game. It was crazy, crazy close.

"Funnily enough I’ve actually never watched a World Cup final because we always get knocked out at the semis and I just don’t... Obviously I know the goals that were scored in them and pretty much know what’s happened in each of the games, but I’ve actually never watched any of the games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bronze will be hoping to put that right this summer, with England going into the 2023 Women's World Cup as a serious contender after winning the Euros in 2022. The Lionesses are favourites to top a group that features China, Denmark and Haiti but things will only get trickier from there on out, with Olympic champions Canada or co-hosts Australia their potential last 16 opponents.

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20, with England to play their first game two days later against Haiti.