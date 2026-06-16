Netherlands vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Sweden will kick off on 20 Jun 2026 at 13:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Netherlands vs Sweden match context

The Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan in an entertaining opening day encounter where they twice held the lead, only to be pegged back. Sweden was too good for North African side Tunisia, running out 5-1 winners. Brighton star Yasin Ayari scored a brace, while fellow Premier League stars Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak were also on the score sheet.

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The Netherlands' key players and coach

Skipper Virgil van Dijk continues to be the Dutch defensive pillar. Vastly experienced, the 34-year-old will lead an exciting, young squad.

The Dutch are blessed in the right-back position with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong vying for the role, with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber having withdrawn from the squad with injury.

In the centre of midfield, everything goes through FC Barcelona's metronome, Frenkie de Jong. 63-year-old coach Ronald Koeman's task is to take one of the great World Cup underachievers to their first ever crown.

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Sweden's key players and coach

Sweden manager Graham Potter has the luxury of a robust, highly motivated 26-man squad to choose from after a frantic but ultimately successful rescue mission in the European play-offs. The atmospheric vibe around the camp in Mexico is highly positive, with the tactical transition under their English coach seemingly complete. The most significant boost for the Blågult is the clean bill of health for their devastating attacking duo, meaning Europe's most feared strike partnership is ready to be unleashed on the global stage.

Viktor Gyökeres is an absolute guarantee to lead the line after his qualification heroics, with Alexander Isak partnering him in a dynamic, high-pressing frontline. Both were on the score sheet in their 5-1 win over Tunisia. At the back, the towering presence of Victor Lindelöf will organise the defence alongside Carl Starfelt.

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Netherlands 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Noah Lang (Galatasaray), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

Sweden 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (AIK), Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (Derby County).

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United), Isak Hien (Atalanta), Herman Johansson (FC Dallas), Gustaf Lagerbielke (Braga), Victor Lindelof (Aston Villa), Erik Smith (St. Pauli), Carl Starfelt (Celta Vigo), Elliot Stroud (Mjallby), Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Taha Ali (Malmo), Yasin Ayari (Brighton), Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham), Jesper Karlstrom (Udinese), Ken Sema (Pafos), Mattias Svanberg (Wolfsburg), Besfort Zeneli (Union St-Gilloise).

Forwards: Alexander Bernhardsson (Holstein Kiel), Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United), Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal), Alexander Isak (Liverpool), Gustaf Nilsson (Club Brugge), Benjamin Nygren (Celtic).

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman takes charge of the Netherlands with no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Graham Potter's Sweden squad is similarly free of confirmed absentees, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the available information. A projected XI has not yet been released, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, with their most recent outing being a 2-2 draw with Japan in their World Cup opener on June 14. They beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly earlier this month but were beaten 1-0 by Algeria just days before that. Across their last five games, the Dutch have scored seven goals and conceded six, a return that reflects a side capable of scoring but prone to defensive lapses.

Sweden arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their World Cup opener on June 15, a performance that showcased their attacking depth. They also won their final two World Cup qualifying matches, beating Poland 3-2 and Ukraine 1-3. Sweden have scored 14 goals across those five games, though a 3-1 defeat to Norway in a friendly earlier this month serves as a reminder they are not without vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2017, when the Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 in a World Cup qualification match. Across the last five recorded encounters, the Netherlands hold the stronger overall record, winning three of those fixtures. The head-to-head also includes a 4-1 Netherlands win in October 2010 and a 3-1 victory in a 2008 friendly, though Sweden did claim a 3-2 win in a Euro qualification match in October 2011.

Standings

In Group F, Sweden currently sit top of the table, while the Netherlands are in third place heading into this second round of fixtures.