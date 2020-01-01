'I am enjoying myself here' - Ndidi happy at Leicester amid Arsenal and Manchester United links

The 23-year-old Nigeria international is hoping to see out his contract with the King Power Stadium outfit

Wilfred Ndidi has reiterated his commitment to , saying he is enjoying himself with the Premier League club.

The international, who has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top flight, has delivered a consistent high level of performance since joining the Foxes from in 2017.

His form has seen him linked to Premier League rivals and , but he is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2024 and has no plans to move.

"We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester," Ndidi told ESPN . "I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere."

The Super Eagles star has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes this season despite suffering from the occasional injury problem.

His form has been a key element of Leicester sitting third in the table prior to the coronavirus-enforced break in the campaign, but the 23-year-old feels manager Brendan Rodgers is the decisive factor in the team's success this term.

"It's the Brendan Rodgers effect," he said. "With him, it is not just about the 11 players and subs. Even the players in the Under-23s, he carries everybody along.

"So there is always space for anybody to fill in and to play. He is that kind of coach that always believes in the squad and not just one player. The main thing is the squad, the squad comes first.

"That is why we are doing very well, because we understand that we must always try our best. Where we are is because we work hard and try to improve all."

Ndidi also praised the influence that Rodgers has had on him individually, adding: "No disrespect to other managers but kudos to Brendan Rodgers. He has done a lot of work on me. I remember the game when (Mason) Mount took the ball from me and scored? That day made me a better player.

"The manager and the staff spoke to me. They made me understand what to do better and made me take it as a habit to do certain things, but he encouraged me to continue to play my game.

"The fact that he trusts and tries to improve the players is one thing. It is very difficult for a manager to come in and then dedicate himself to improving players, getting regular one-on-one meetings with players to help them make improvements.

"This is professional football, some teams won't have that time for you to do all that. Everybody just focused on the business, they're paying you for it and expect you to do the work. But Rodgers is different, very different."