The postseason bracket has narrowed to its final chapter, history has been written, and the stage is officially set for the 2026 NBA Finals.

While the Eastern Conference has already crowned its champion in a dominant, clean sweep, the Western Conference is currently locked in a high-stakes, deadlocked war that will determine who gets the honor of playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

GOAL has the full breakdown on securing tickets for this high-stakes series at The Mecca and beyond.

What is the confirmed NBA Finals 2026 schedule?

The league has officially unveiled the schedule for the best-of-seven championship series.

To optimize programming and avoid a scheduling conflict with the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup night match between the United States and Paraguay on June 12, the NBA has structured the Finals with a customized calendar.

All games will tip off at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT and broadcast live nationally on ABC. Because both potential Western representatives finished the regular season with a superior record to New York, the Western Conference Champion will hold home-court advantage.

Game 1: Wednesday, June 3 — New York Knicks @ West Champion (OKC or San Antonio)

Game 2: Friday, June 5 — New York Knicks @ West Champion (OKC or San Antonio)

Game 3: Monday, June 8 — West Champion @ New York Knicks (Madison Square Garden)

Game 4: Wednesday, June 10 — West Champion @ New York Knicks (Madison Square Garden)

Game 5*: Saturday, June 13 — New York Knicks @ West Champion (OKC or San Antonio)

Game 6*: Tuesday, June 16 — West Champion @ New York Knicks (Madison Square Garden)

Game 7*: Friday, June 19 — New York Knicks @ West Champion (OKC or San Antonio)

*If necessary

How to buy NBA Finals 2026 tickets?

Primary Markets

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing portal for the series.

Retail tickets for the Knicks' home games at Madison Square Garden (Games 3, 4, and 6) went live immediately following their Eastern Conference coronation and sold out within minutes.

Primary tickets for the Western legs will launch within 12 hours of the Western Conference Finals concluding.

Secondary Markets

For fans who missed the box office window, verified resale sites like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats are the most reliable path to entry.

You can secure seats for Madison Square Garden right now, or lock in tickets for the Western host, which offer a 100% refund if your preferred team fails to advance.

The Mecca App Alert

New York fans should monitor the official team app on game days for sporadic, late-window production holds that are occasionally released by the venue 2-3 hours before tip-off.

How much are NBA Finals 2026 tickets?

With the Knicks returning to the grandest stage for the first time in 27 years, ticket demand in Manhattan is breaking all-time sports records.

Ticket Tier West Champion TBD (OKC / SAS) Madison Square Garden (NYC) Upper Deck / "Get-In" $450 – $750 $1,100 – $1,850+ Lower Level Sidelines $1,400 – $3,200 $3,500 – $7,500 Courtside / VIP Experience $15,000+ $30,000 – $65,000+

If you are a Knicks fan willing to travel, flying out to catch Game 1 or Game 2 on the road will likely be significantly cheaper overall - even when factoring in flights and lodging - than buying a single lower-level seat inside Madison Square Garden.

Where are the NBA Finals venues?

Madison Square Garden (New York City): The undisputed center of the sporting universe this June. The Knicks are riding an unprecedented wave of momentum, and the environment inside The Mecca for Game 3 is projected to be the most expensive, star-studded ticket in basketball history.

Paycom Center or Frost Bank Center (West Champion TBD): The Western crown jewel will play host to the opening ceremony on June 3. Whether it is the deafening acoustics of Oklahoma City's Loud City or the hostile, veteran fortress of San Antonio, the environment will be absolutely electric.

Road to the Finals: State of Play

Eastern Conference Champion

The New York Knicks have turned the postseason into a total masterclass, riding an active 11-game winning streak that culminated in a dominant 4–0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Led by Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, New York is exceptionally well-rested, fully healthy, and waiting to unleash their physical brand of basketball on whoever emerges from the West.

Western Conference Finals (Series Tied 2–2)

While New York rests, the West remains an absolute warzone.

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and 2-seed San Antonio Spurs are deadlocked heading into a critical Game 5 tonight in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are fighting to regain their transition rhythm on home court, while Victor Wembanyama - fresh off a 33-point defensive masterpiece in Game 4 - looks to push the Silver and Black one step closer to the ultimate stage.