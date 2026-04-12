Nassoh rescues NAC Breda in Sittard with a thunderous injury-time strike

NAC Breda snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. The seventeenth-placed visitors appeared headed for defeat in South Limburg, but Mohamed Nassoh thundered in a late long-range equaliser to secure a point. NAC remain two points above the relegation zone.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening exchanges, though Fortuna gradually gained the upper hand as the first half wore on. Kristoffer Peterson and Lance Duijvestijn were particularly influential for the hosts. NAC suffered a blow when Lewis Holtby hobbled off injured after 37 minutes; Nassoh stepped in to steady the midfield.

The sides went into the break goalless, but ten minutes after the restart Fortuna took the lead. Neraysho Kasanwirjo delivered from the right, and Peterson finished from the left side of the box, a sucker-punch for NAC in their fight to avoid immediate relegation.

The goal clearly inspired Fortuna, and Danny Buijs’s side pressed for a second. In pursuit of that, Mohamed Ihattaren and Paul Gladon were introduced.

Ihattaren looked eager to impress, delivering dangerous curled corners but also misfiring with his passing. As time ticked away, NAC introduced Moussa Soumano and Pepijn Reulen in a last roll of the dice.

Yet in the fourth minute of added time, Nassoh unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that flew into the left corner, sparking wild celebrations among players and fans alike.

Next week NAC host Ajax, then face FC Utrecht, sc Heerenveen and AZ. Survival in the top flight remains a daunting challenge.