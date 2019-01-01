Napoli sign former Juventus and Tottenham striker Llorente
Comments()
Getty Images
Napoli have signed veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.
He returns to Italy four years after leaving Serie A champions Juventus.
"Benvenuto Fernando," said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when announcing the move on Twitter.
A number of clubs were linked with a move for Llorente over the summer including Fiorentina and Manchester United.
Tottenham were also reportedly considering re-signing the striker but Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the race to his signature.
No details have been released but reports over the weekend suggested Llorente had agreed a two-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season.
More to follow.