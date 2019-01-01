Napoli sign former Juventus and Tottenham striker Llorente

The 34-year-old returns to Serie A four years after leaving the Bianconeri

have signed veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving at the end of last season.

He returns to four years after leaving champions .

"Benvenuto Fernando," said Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis when announcing the move on Twitter.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for Llorente over the summer including and .

Tottenham were also reportedly considering re-signing the striker but Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the race to his signature.

No details have been released but reports over the weekend suggested Llorente had agreed a two-year deal worth around €2.5 million per season.

