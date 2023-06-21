N'Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad confirmed! Chelsea midfielder joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing N'Golo Kante, who will officially join the club on a free transfer when his Chelsea contract expires.

Midfielder ending seven-year stay at Chelsea

Won six trophies at Stamford Bridge

Moving to Saudi side Al Ittihad

WHAT HAPPENED? N'Golo Kante is the latest big name to join the Saudi Pro League after agreeing to swap Chelsea for newly-crowned champions Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract. The 32-year-old had been in talks with Chelsea over a new deal but that was never finalised. The French World Cup winner will officially leave the Blues on June 30 and complete a free transfer to Al Ittihad, reportedly for €86 million ($109.78 million) per year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kante signed for Chelsea in July 2016 for £30 million after helping Leicester City to the Premier League title the season prior. Nearly seven years on, the defensive midfielder will go down as one of the most important players in the Blues' recent history, having won the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup during his time with the club. Now, he is set to play alongside compatriot Karim Benzema at the Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad, following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea have bid farewell to Kante with a lengthy message on their official website, which includes a tribute from co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. "N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated," their statement reads. "His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and has guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kante has already received a welcome message from Benzema, who said in a video posted on Al-Ittihad's official Twitter account: "Hi N'Golo! One day I told you that you were the best box-to-box player in the world. I'm happy to play with you again, in the best Saudi team. See you in Jeddah!"

WHAT NEXT? Kante will link up with his new teammates at Al-Ittihad, the newly crowned Saudi Pro League champions, in July ahead of the new season - which begins on August 11.