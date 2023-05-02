Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar focused on 'being creative' and assisting teammates after winning MVP last year

Hany Mukhtar put up yet another masterclass against Atlanta United on Saturday as Nashville SC won 3-1.

Mukhtar won MVP in 2022

Trying to improve as facilitator

Played well against Atlanta

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar delivered two assists in the weekend victory over Atlanta. Despite having missed out on getting yet another goal against his favorite MLS opponents, the German commented he was just as happy being the creator for his teammates.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think it's important this year to also help the other guys to create chances, to create spots to score goals, to give them confidence," said the 28-year-old. "I think, in general, I can score goals, but I think it's also important to help the team with assists, with being creative, with putting the guys in action."

WHAT MORE? Mukhtar also added: "It's an amazing feeling to score a goal in front of your own fans. But, in the end, if we win and I give every game two, three assists, I would sign that today. But, like I said, I will continue scoring goals, and I'm not worried about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a slow start to the season by his own standards, Mukhtar has already hit seven goal contributions through 10 MLS games and has helped Nashville to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Nashville SC next face off against the Chicago Fire at Geodis Park as they'll keep fighting to close the gap to the New England Revolution at the top of the standings.

