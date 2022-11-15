Mudryk addresses Arsenal fans' social media persistence as he talks up transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is surprised by the attention given to him on social media by Arsenal fans amid talk of a possible transfer.

Mudryk surprised by Arsenal fans

Admits to keeping up with club

Football style will influence any transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? Reported Arsenal target Mudryk has spoken out on speculation linking him with a move to the Gunners in a new interview, addressing the social media frenzy caused by the rumours and discussing how much he keeps up with the club.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to journalist Vlada Sedan - who also happens to be the wife of Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko - Mudryk admitted: “One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me.

“No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them. Telling me that they are waiting for me, saying ‘Come to us’. One of my recent posts has over 500 comments saying that.”

He continued, explaining that he keeps up to date with the Gunners: “Yeah, I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing, I can check on them. I also watch them too. A very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals.

“The team’s style of play will play a role (in transfer decision). It’s very important to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mudryk has been continually linked with a move to top European side following an impressive rise to prominence with Shakhtar. He's managed five goals and six assists from 10 league outings this season and is being touted as an ideal addition to bolster Mikel Arteta's title-challenging side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The 21-year-old now has some downtime with domestic football coming to a halt for the World Cup and Ukraine not at the tournament. But come January, he could well be angling for a move.