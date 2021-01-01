'It makes no sense' – Mourinho blasts critics of Spurs' 'cautious' approach to big games

The Portuguese manager has had his tactics questioned following two recent high-profile defeats to Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at suggestions that he sets up his team to play with a more cautious approach against high-profile opponents.

Spurs are currently reeling from two losses in a matter of days, with defeat in the North London Derby swiftly followed by a humiliating 3-0 reverse to Dinamo Zagreb that saw them dumped out of the Europa League despite a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Questions have been raised over Mourinho's tactical approach in the wake of those results, but the Portuguese was quick to pick holes in any assertion that he favours a defensive approach to big games.

What was said?

Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether he understands fans' frustration at Spurs adopting a cautious approach in high-profile matches, Mourinho replied: “What you are telling me makes no sense.

“The team that played against Arsenal was exactly [the same] team that played against Crystal Palace,” he added, pointing to his side's 4-1 win earlier in March.

“If we go to Arsenal and we don't play player A, B or C and we play with more defensive players, then yes, but what you are telling me makes no sense. If it is your view, I have to tell you, sorry, it makes no sense. If it is the view of others, I have to say the same. It makes no sense.”

'Too much of an offensive team'

Mourinho doubled down on his comments, insisting that if there was something to complain about, it should regarding the fact that there had been too many attacking players in his line-up against Arsenal.

“We played with one considered (defensive) midfielder, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, then we played Gareth Bale, [Tanguy] Ndombele, Lucas [Moura], Son [Heung-min], [Harry] Kane,” he said.

“Son got injured and we didn't replace him with a midfielder or a defender, we replaced Son with Erik Lamela. So I don't understand.

“It's the same personnel, the same plan, the same objective. It's different matches. [Was it] different performances? Yes, but let's be honest. If someone wants to blame me for something, it's for playing too much of an offensive team.”

