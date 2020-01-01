Mourinho: 'Anything can happen' before transfer window closes

The Portuguese said he would be surprised to see more new faces at Spurs but did add that 'while the market is open, it’s open'

Jose Mourinho does not anticipate any more arrivals at in the January transfer window, but didn't rule out any last-minute deals.

Although they signed Gedson Fernandes on loan from and Steven Bergwijn from , the London outfit have been linked with further deals before Friday night's deadline.

Reports suggested Spurs were in talks to sign Gareth Bale from and are said to be looking for a new striker, having emerged as a late contender to sign Olivier Giroud from .

And while Mourinho admits there is still a chance of the club sneaking through another deal, he does not expect any more movement.

“I am not expecting. The market is open so anything can happen but I’m not expecting," he told reporters.

"I’m happy [with the squad] but the next question will be: ‘And a striker?’ I have to answer yes, it would be better with a striker. Yes, we would need a striker to have a better squad to face the great challenges in front of us in three different competitions. But we want to do things not to resolve the problems of today or tomorrow but things that are also good for the future.

"For example, Steven Bergwijn – I prefer to say Stevie – is the kind of player that is good for now but also good for our future, the direction we want to go. With the difficulties of the market in January, it was really hard to find the striker that is good not just to resolve the problems of today but also the future of the team. So probably we’re not going to do it.

"I cannot hide. If I say it’s easy to play three competitions without a striker, I’m going to lie. I cannot lie. You know that’s important for us. If it’s not possible, its not possible.

"For me the great thing is that we’re all together on this in the club. There’s nobody to blame and say you didn’t do your job well or you could do better than you did. Not at all.

“Again we don’t want a striker to just help us now, to be useful for us. We want a striker to be good for our future, possible to play with Harry Kane together in the future. And with the difficulties of the market, it was very, very difficult to find [one].

"To find a winger that fits in our way of playing - young, creative, enthusiastic with a lot of [room to] develop - that can also create a connection with the fans because we know what the Tottenham fans want. We found with Stevie this profile of player. It’s not the perfect situation but it’s where we are.

“The good things for me are always the feelings, the positive feelings – and we’re together on this. As a team we have to face the rest of the season the way it is and give everything we can to have the best possible results.”

When asked about speculation surrounding Bale, Mourinho was dismissive.

“I thought you were going to ask about Aguero or Gabriel Jesus but you ask about Bale," he said. "If you want to talk about Man City, I’m here. if you want to talk about the market, I’ve nothing more to say. I honestly feel we’re not going to sign another player until the end of the market but while the market is open, it’s open.”

Tottenham face on the Premier League on Sunday.