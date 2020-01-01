'Mourinho really wanted Davies but Man Utd waited & waited' - Huoseh explains how Bayern won race for teenager

The Red Devils had the chance to snap up a highly-rated Canadian, but they took too long to make a decision and the Bundesliga giants swept in

Jose Mourinho wanted Alphonso Davies at , admits the teenager’s former Edmonton Strikers coach Nick Huoseh, but the Red Devils dithered on a deal and swept in.

The Red Devils had been monitoring a highly-rated Canada international for several years prior to a high-profile move to Europe being made.

Their scouting network had called for a deal to be done, with Davies’ potential not expected to sail under the radar for long.

During his time at Old Trafford, Mourinho was eager to see United put a deal in place with side the .

The Premier League giants were, however, to pay the price for spending too long mulling over their options.

Huoseh told Sky Sports: "When Jose Mourinho was there, he really wanted him but it never happened.

"They waited and waited, and at the end I don't think they had the same vision and belief as Munich."

Huoseh acted as a representative for Davies when he was making a name for himself in Canada and welcomed interest from Bayern once it became apparent that the Bundesliga giants were serious about adding the versatile left-sided operator to their ranks.

"I met with one or two other clubs, but speaking with the Bayern guys and seeing their plan I thought it was the best place for Alphonso,” Huoseh added.

"Honestly, I was being offered things that guys might jump on but Bayern had a small squad, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben were retiring, and it was just a good fit.

"One of the English clubs, I asked about their plan for Alphonso, and they said they might put him with the second team, or send him on loan because they weren't sure if he would get a work permit.

"But with Bayern, it wasn't just a phone call. It was a PowerPoint presentation, put together by [chief scout] Marco Neppe and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic.

"They showed his position on the field, where he was going to play, they showed how they had 19 players in their squad, play 50 something games a year, play a lot of matches a year and the average player plays 80 per cent of the matches."