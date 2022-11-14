Mason Mount makes promise to Chelsea fans after letting them down prior to World Cup break

Mason Mount admits that Chelsea have let their supporters down in the 2022-23 campaign, but has vowed to make them feel “proud” again.

Blues have struggled for consistency

Lost four of last five under Potter

Determined to recover after World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues opened the season with big ambition and high expectations, with a record-breaking spending spree bringing the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge over the summer. A slow start led to Thomas Tuchel being replaced by Graham Potter in the dugout, but consistency has remained elusive and the World Cup break has been reached with that expensively-assembled squad sat eighth in the Premier League table.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mount, who will form part of England’s plans at Qatar 2022, has opened up on social media about the Blues’ struggles so far: “We haven’t played to the level we expect of ourselves as Chelsea. You all deserve more from us. When we’re back from the World Cup, we are getting straight back to it and pushing ourselves to a higher level. We have the best fans in the country and we will make you proud this season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter’s reign in west London started positively enough, but Chelsea have suffered four defeats across their last five fixtures in all competitions – the most recent of which was a 1-0 loss away at fellow top-four hopefuls Newcastle.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Potter is the first Chelsea manager to lose three consecutive Premier League games since Jose Mourinho in October/November 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will not be back in action until playing host to Bournemouth on December 27, while 2023 will be welcomed in with a trip to Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.