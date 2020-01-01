'There were definitely more sprints' - Morgan on first taste of WSL after long-awaited Tottenham debut

The USWNT striker felt her side deserved the three points from Saturday's encounter against Reading

Alex Morgan was delighted to be back on the field as she made her debut for Hotspur almost two months after joining the Women's Super League team.

Morgan, 31, made the move to the north London side on a short-term deal in September, but a knee problem prevented her from playing until the league match against Reading on Saturday.

The USWNT star and two-time World Cup winner came off the bench to replace Rianna Dean in the second half of the 1-1 draw and the intensity of the game made an impression on her.

“It just feels good to get back on the field for the first time in more than a year, so I’m happy about that," she told the club's website. "Obviously I’m not too happy about the result but I just had to start to get some minutes and build from there, so I’m pretty happy that this is a good starting point.

“I felt like there were definitely a lot more sprints than in training!

“I’ll get used to it pretty quickly but obviously once I came in it was more of a transition game, less possession-orientated, so I’m looking forward to getting into more of the game to settle in a little bit better, because the end of the match was pretty back-and-forth.

“I think my fitness, it’s getting back there, it’s just going to take a little bit of time – obviously with a matter of changing direction, sprints and everything, I’ve just got to get minutes to get game fit.”

The former Orlando Pride attacker was happy with her side's display and felt they were unlucky not to find the winning goal.

“I think we were pretty confident coming into the match and obviously having quite a tough run in October, we wanted to get on the right foot after that last match [in the Continental League Cup on Tuesday] where we played well but conceded two goals.

"This week was a really good week of training so we’re unfortunate not to get the three points, but we’ll just build on it and obviously to get a point out of it, it’s better than most of our matches in October.

“Going down 1-0 was obviously disappointing but getting the goal back from the set-piece was important – Ash [Neville] getting that, I was very happy for her.

"Our back four had a pretty great game, they kept us in it, unfortunately I don’t think we got enough chances to really put ourselves ahead of Reading but we’ll work on that and look forward to the next match.”