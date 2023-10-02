More trouble for Man Utd! Erik ten Hag worried by 'mental fragility' of his players amid worst-ever start to a Premier League season

Manchester United are off to their worst start to a Premier League season in the last 34 years under Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag worried about players' 'mental fragility'

Worst start to a Premier League season

Lost four out of seven Premier League games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils suffered yet another loss in the Premier League as they went down 1-0 against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. It was their fourth defeat in seven league appearances this season which meant that the club were off to their worst start in the last 34 years.

Manager Erik ten Hag was naturally left frustrated after the Palace encounter as he questioned the quality of the game displayed by his players on the ground after the match. According to a report from the Mirror, the Dutch manager is also concerned about the 'mental fragility' of some of his squad members and their ability to deal with difficult situations on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag is also dealing with several off-the-pitch issues at the club. He recently had a fallout with Jadon Sancho after which the English international was banished from first-team activities. Star defender Lisandro Martinez has also been ruled out of action for a long period as the Argentine is set to undergo surgery on a foot injury. Last season's star performer Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals for the club in all competitions, has also been below-par as he has scored just once in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT NEXT? United will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on Galatasaray in the Champions League.