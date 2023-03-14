'More than football' - Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho sends supportive message to Kyle Walker-Peters after Southampton star speaks out on racist abuse

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho sent a supportive message to Kyle Walker-Peters after the defender was subjected to abuse on social media.

Garnacho was tackled by Walker-Peters

The defender faced racist abuse on Instagram

Garnacho sends a warm response to Walker-Peters' Insta post

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho was seen using crutches and sporting a protective boot on his right foot after United's 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday, having been substituted following a challenge from Walker-Peters. The Saints star was the victim of racist abuse on social media in the wake of the incident, and the club confirmed that the offensive messages have been passed on to the police in an official statement. Walker-Peters also took to Instagram to address the online hate while reaching out to the injured Garnacho.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Proud of a hard-earned point in a tough game at Old Trafford. Especially since we feel we could have had a bit more. It was a big effort from everyone. Thank you to the travelling supporters especially who made the journey to help push us on," he said.

"On a personal level, the racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience. We need to be better, and this is bigger than just football. More needs to be done to prevent this from happening time and time again. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support since, I appreciate each and every one of you.

“Finally, to [Garnacho] it would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several players, including Raphael Varane and Son Heung-Min, replied showing their support for Walker-Peters. Garnacho also responded directly to the Southampton defender, stating: “More than football. Thank you very much for the message brother, this is part of football.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL/Twitter-mjcritchley

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO & WALKER-PETERS? Erik ten Hag played down fears over Garnacho's injury after the match but a potential return date is still unknown. Walker-Peters, meanwhile, will get back to action on Wednesday evening when Southampton host Brentford at St. Mary's.