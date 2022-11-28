News Matches
Spain vs Germany

WATCH: Super-sub Morata produces clever finish from delightful Olmo pass to put Spain in front vs Germany

Gill Clark
4:30 AM MYT 28/11/2022
Morata Germany World Cup
Alvaro Morata came off the bench and opened the scoring for Spain against Germany in their crucial group stage clash at the 2022 World Cup.
WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's side took the lead against Germany at World Cup 2022 through substitute Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker replaced Ferran Torres on 54 minutes and broke the deadlock eight minutes later with a neat near-post finish from a beautiful pass by Dani Olmo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain opened up their World Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica but could not make it two wins from two against Die Mannschaft. Germany, who were stunned by Japan in their opening game, recovered from Morata's opener and managed to equalise late on through Nicklas Fullkrug.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja's final group game is against Japan on Thursday, and they must avoid defeat to make sure of their spot in the last 16.

