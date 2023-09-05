Monte Tome replaces Jorge Vilda: Spain appoint first-ever female head coach following World Cup-winning boss' sacking

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed the appointment of Montse Tome as the new head coach of their senior women's side.

Jorge Vilda was removed from the role just hours before Tome's appointment, despite leading La Roja to their maiden World Cup triumph this summer. Despite this on-field success, Vilda's time in the hot seat was tumultuous.

Last year, 15 members of the Spain squad orchestrated a 'mutiny' against the coach, with only three of those players returning to the fold for the World Cup. Tome was part of Vilda's coaching staff during the tournament, with the former Levante and Barcelona player now being handed the top job.

She initially resigned from her previous position during the fallout from the World Cup final, where RFEF president Luis Rubiales forcibly grabbed and kissed forward Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation.

The incident has sparked a major scandal, with Rubiales suspended as president and also handed a 90-day suspension from all footballing activities by FIFA. He had consistently backed Vilda despite the squad's protests, vowing to hand him a new contract after he led Spain to World Cup glory.

After retiring from playing in 2012, Tome went into coaching and now holds a UEFA Pro License. Her first game in charge will be on September 22 against the team they defeated in the World Cup semi-finals, Sweden. Their UEFA Nations League campaign then continues against Switzerland four days later.