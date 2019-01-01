Monday's Cosafa Cup Group A action: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Comoros get their Cosafa Cup campaign up and running as they take on an Eswatini side hoping to record their first win of the group stages

Eswatini will look to take charge of group A while minnows Comoros begin their campaign on Monday.

The competition is certainly heating up especially after Eswatini played out to an exciting 2-2 draw in their opener.

What has made the competition even tighter in the Cosafa Cup is the fact that there are just three teams in the group following Angola’s withdrawal from the competition.

Nonetheless, both sides are still very much in with a chance of advancing into the next round, but a victory for the Eswatini will put them in a good position.

This will be only the second ever meeting in a competitive match between the two nations with the previous clash having ended 3-0 in favour of Eswatini.

On paper, Eswatini are clear favourites but are currently on a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions.

On the other hand, Comoros have been a team on the up and although, their last match which was an African Nations Championship qualifier against ended in defeat, they will be confident.

The Chan qualifiers would have given Comoros ideal preparation as they go in search of their very first Cosafa Cup medal.

Meanwhile, Eswatini who are coached by former head coach Kosta Papic would have taken many lessons from their draw with Mauritius.

The clash undoubtedly tested their resolve as they fought back twice to grab a point.

Papic will be delighted to see attackers such as Siboniso Mamba and star man Felix Badenhorst hitting the back of the net, and will hope to match their attacking prowess with greater defensive solidity.

Fans at the King Zwelithini Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal are in for a treat and while Comoros may not be seen as world beaters, they cannot be underestimated as they will be determined to fight to the very end when they make their fourth appearance in the regional tournament.