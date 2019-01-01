Transfers
Transfers

Monaco land Gelson Martins on loan from Atletico Madrid

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Monaco have completed the loan signing of Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid.

The Ligue 1 side confirmed on Sunday that the Portugal international will join the club until the end of the season.

Article continues below

"I am very happy to arrive at AS Monaco," Martins told the club's official website. "I cannot wait to get back to the field with my new team-mates and do my best to help the team."

Editors' Picks

More to follow...

Next article:
'I really love it here' - Jesus revels in Man City experience
Next article:
'You can't talk to a player who is under contract' - Barca boss Valverde hits out at Guardiola over De Jong talks
Next article:
Morata 'proud' of his Real Madrid past as he prepares for Atletico switch
Next article:
Stam: Book controversy a convenient excuse for Man Utd to sell me
Next article:
Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close