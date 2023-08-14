Moises Caicedo is a Chelsea player! Blues confirm £115m signing of midfielder from Brighton

Brendan Madden
Moises-Caicedo(C)GettyImages
ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfersM. Caicedo

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth a British record £115 million.

  • Chelsea confirm Caicedo signing
  • Deal beaks British transfer record
  • Midfielder signed eight-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues announced that the midfielder has signed an eight-year contract that Chelsea have the option to extend for a further season.

The club officially revealed the deal by posting a short video of the midfielder in a Chelsea shirt embracing his mother while sat on the boot of a car, echoing a photo of the pair taken in their native Ecuador with Caicedo sporting the 2020-21 home shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal caps a remarkable rise for the 21-year-old who arrived at Brighton in February 2021 for a fee of around £4.5m. A bidding war between Chelsea and Liverpool resulted in a £115m ($146m) fee that breaks the British record and represents a huge return for the Seagulls, who reportedly still retain a portion of any future sale.

Article continues below
IN TWO PHOTOS:Moises-Caicedo(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MOISES CAICEDO? Caicedo will be in line for a debut when Chelsea travel across town for Sunday's trip to West Ham.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

388676 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 153388Jude Bellingham
  • 43064Christopher Nkunku
  • 27456Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 27506Mason Mount
  • 17347Sandro Tonali
  • 49693Other
388676 Votes

Editors' Picks