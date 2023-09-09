Will Mohamed Salah move to Saudi Arabia? Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo reveals Al-Ittihad will continue pursuit of Liverpool talisman despite summer transfer failure

Saudi Pro League director of football, Michael Emenalo claimed that Al-Ittihad will continue to try signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Al-Ittihad won't give up in their pursuit for Salah

Saudi league director of football hails the Egyptian

Liverpool rejected bid for Salah in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad were keen on signing Salah during the summer transfer and had reportedly placed a bid worth £150m ($189m) which was rejected by the Reds. The Sun later reported that Al-Ittihad would table another offer worth an initial £170m ($214m) – with that package rising to £215m once various add-ons are taken into consideration. They were offering the player a staggering £2.45m ($3m) a week in wages.

Even though the Saudi club failed to land Salah before the transfer window in England closed, Pro League director of football Emenalo has now claimed that Al-Ittihad will continue with their efforts to land the Egyptian in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Emenalo said, "First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet. I've said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah. But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect for efficiencies, and do things in a competent way.

"If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool. It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align. Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah signed a new contract last summer which is valid until 2025 and the Premier League side, thus far, have shown no interest in parting ways with their star player before his contract expires.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Salah, who is not a part of the Egyptian side in their ongoing World Cup qualifying games, will be next seen in action for the Reds in the Premier League on September 16 against Wolves.