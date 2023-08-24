Mohamed Salah has been offered a three-year contract worth a staggering £65 million ($82m) per year by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Ittihad have made staggering offer

Liverpool insist Salah is not for sale

Saga likely to run until end of window

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Ittihad have tested the resolve of the Egypt international by offering him a base salary, before bonuses, of £65m. Given that income in Saudi Arabia is untaxed, it works out to a weekly wage of £1.25 million, and Ben Jacobs reports that Salah has been told he can earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in the country, when bonuses and sponsorships are included.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Independent, Liverpool remain adamant that they will not sell Salah this summer, but it remains to be seen if he will make a push for the move, given the huge wages involved.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Salah remains integral to the Liverpool cause, playing in every Premier League game last season and scoring 19 goals, while also laying on 12 assists. He has already scored once this term, while also laying on an assist, in two games.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Salah will likely be involved when Liverpool play Newcastle in the Premier League this season.