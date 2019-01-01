Modric adds to Real Madrid's injury woes with thigh problem

The Croatia international midfielder is nursing a complaint which could keep him out of Zinedine Zidane's selection plans for the foreseeable future

Luka Modric has intensified the injury headache being endured by , with the midfielder nursing a thigh complaint.

The Blancos have been stung by a string of fitness problems in the 2019-20 campaign.

That is making selection calls testing for Zinedine Zidane, with the Frenchman unable to pick from a fully-stocked talent pool.

It could be that he is without Modric for the foreseeable future, with Real confirming that the Ballon d’Or winner is struggling with a niggling knock.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

More to follow…