MLS transfer window: When it opens, closes & key dates for 2024

When does the MLS Transfer window open and close and what are the key dates to know before the American soccer carnival kicks-off.

Major League Soccer or MLS has garnered massive attention of late with its viewership boosting in the recent past. Be it Inter Miami assembling a roster full of superstars including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez or young wonderkids like Jesus Ferreira attracting attention, the festival of American soccer has all the ingredients in store for an action-packed season of football.

With the MLS attracting global attention, transfer pundits and key players have their eyes laid out on the arrivals and departures happening in the league and how it keeps getting recognition on the biggest stage.

While the European transfer window and the MLS transfer window have some things in common, there isn't a complete overlap with the leagues being played at different times.

GOAL takes a look at how the MLS transfer window works and what are the key dates for the MLS transfer window 2024.

When is the MLS transfer window 2024?

Two MLS transfer windows take place throughout the running of the campaign and they are called the 'Primary Transfer Window' and the 'Secondary Transfer Window'.

The Primary Transfer Window will run from January 31, 2024, to April 23, 2024, while the Secondary Transfer Window will run from July 18, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

How do the MLS transfers work?

If a team in the MLS wants to acquire a player from the international market, they have to request an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) if the player is under contract with another team and operates outside of America. Any player can only be eligible to participate in competitions once he's added to the specific team's roster which can be done only after the submission of the ITC.

All in-season trades between different MLS teams have to take place between the Primary Transfer Window and the Secondary Transfer Window.

Clubs can sign out-of-contract players or free agents between the roster freeze date and the secondary transfer window.

Key dates for the MLS transfer window

Event Date Primary Transfer Window January 31, 2024 to April 23, 2024 Secondary Transfer Window July 18, 2024 to August 31, 2024 Roster Compliance Date February 23, 2024 Roster Freeze September 13, 2024

NOTE:

Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake play their inaugural match of the 2024 MLS campaign on February 21, 2024, so the two sides have to be budget and roster obedient by February 20, 2024, while all the other participating clubs have to do so by February 23, 2024.

